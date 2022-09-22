Thirsty Jerboa Approaches Man In Desert Asking For A Drink Of Water

On a hot day in a scorching desert in the Middle East, TikTok user K8m14 had a sweet run-in with one of the region's most adorable locals. It was a small, hopping rodent called a jerboa — and she arrived with a humble request. Evidently, she was thirsty.

According to K8m14, the temperature that day reached a sizzling 107 degrees Fahrenheit, so it might not seem surprising that the little jerboa was in search of a refreshment. But interestingly, this may very well have been the first sip of water she’s ever taken.

Wikimedia