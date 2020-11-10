9 min read Meet 3 Heroes Who Give Dogs Their Best Day, Every Day

PHOTO BY MILES HEARNE/COURTESY BRIAN TAYLOR

Sharing stories of kindness feels more important this year than ever before — and that’s especially true of those who give back to dogs in need. From a volunteer who’s given dozens of shelter dogs a place in her home to a groomer who helps dogs look and feel their best, these special people give dogs their best day, every day.

PHOTO BY TAYLER SMITH/COURTESY BRIAN TAYLOR

The 'dog father' of Harlem who helps dogs look their absolute best For over a decade, Brian Taylor has been making pups look just as good as they feel on the inside. Taylor is the owner of New York City’s Harlem Doggie Day Spa and has been busy uplifting pups' spirits during the pandemic. “I think all dogs appreciate grooming,” he told The Dodo. “After it’s all over, they feel so good about themselves.” Because of that, Taylor started collecting donations in March to help dogs feel pampered, even when times are tough for their families. He raised over $10,000, and decided to start the Pup Relief Tour , bringing over 55 Black groomers on a road trip around the country to spread joy to dogs through baths, massages and haircuts while sparking conversations on diversity in the industry. "We came together as pet professionals and dog lovers during a time in America where we are so divided," he said. In December, Brian will kick off part two of the Pup Relief Tour in Louisiana, where Hurricane Laura hit in August. "What I love the most [about grooming] is seeing how the dogs’ reactions changed during the grooming process and the way the dog makes the pet parent feel," Taylor said.



COURTESY KAREN ALTIERI

The foster mom who started a prom for senior dogs Karen Altieri and her husband have found homes for over 175 dogs in the Tampa Bay area in the last seven years — and provided each of them a temporary home before they went to forever families. Every rescue pup she fosters through organizations like Fluff Animal Rescue and Compassion Kind is welcomed with a soft bed, nutritious food, toys, and even plenty of classical or meditation music to calm down. (Of course, they also give the rescues tons of hugs and kisses once they arrive to help them feel at ease.) Altieri often works with pups displaced by natural disasters in places like Puerto Rico and the Bahamas who need extra TLC before they go to their forever homes. She’s currently taking care of a mom and her puppies who were rescued from Louisiana after Hurricane Laura (it’s not her first time giving a mom all the love she deserves, either.) Some of these pups have never had a good bath or felt grass on their paws before, so Altieri does everything she can to give her fosters the pampering they deserve. She even held a pup prom to help senior dogs in shelters find their forever homes — complete with a red carpet, judges and a king and queen crowning ceremony. “As a foster, we are really proud of our work,” she told The Dodo. “If you have a little extra time, fostering saves lives.”

COURTESY MELISSA GABLE