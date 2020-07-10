3 min read The Struggle Is Real For Adorable Dog Encountering A Box Full Of 'Donuts' That squishy face 😍

This big, fluffy dog named Bear knows how to enjoy the finer things in life — like the subtle perfume of a freshly bloomed flower. But his tastes aren't limited to the finer things.

Bear's owner, Candice Sedighan, is a photographer based in Los Angeles. She's well aware that her pup's taste in treats is anything but snobbish. Bear loves donuts — so much so, in fact, that even donut-shaped dog toys are enough to make his mouth start watering. With that in mind, Sedighan decided to offer Bear a box full of fake donuts, placing a camera at the bottom to give a pastry-eye view of the adorable dog's reaction.

Face-to-face with that box full of fake donuts — and all the imaginary calories they contained — Bear's response is pretty relatable: