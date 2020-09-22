7 min read How To Set Up Your Apartment For Bringing Home A Rescue Cat

Adopting a rescue cat is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have. But for apartment dwellers, you not only want to make sure your cat has a lot of love, but enough space. (And it’d be nice for you to have some as well!) With some careful selection and understanding your space, you can make the best home for you and your new best friend! With that in mind, here are the must-buy items to help you and your cat live in harmony, even if that harmony is a little cozy.

Metal bowls If cats love one thing, it’s pushing objects off of countertops. So when considering your selection of food and water bowls, a simple metal one is probably your best bet. It should be dishwasher safe and wide enough to not irritate your cat’s whiskers while they eat — this rimless, non-skid bowl checks every box.

A lightweight carrier Taking your cat on the go is never simple, but moving and road trips and vet visits are all part of life. In these situations, a lightweight carrier is good to have, and you’ll want one that doesn’t take up too much space. This dual-purpose one morphs from pet bed to carrier so your cat can feel a little more comfortable when it’s time to hit the road. For an even smaller (and more budget-friendly) option, the Sherpa Original Deluxe Pet Carrier is lightweight and easily folds up for stowing if you’re low on storage space.

A not-too-large cat tree A lot of cat trees are far too big for an apartment. Options like this tree provide all the basics: a vantage point, scratching post, and hiding spot, all without taking up a large footprint. If a carpet-covered tower clashes too much with your decor, you can try to provide height using clever shelving (just make sure it’s well installed!). A feeding mat For pet parents, the occasional mess comes with the territory. To make mealtimes easier, get a feeding mat to place under your cat’s food and water bowls. A mat like this has a high lip to catch scattered food and a smooth surface for easy cleaning. Plus, the flexible material makes it convenient to slide excess kibble and other messes straight into the trash. A litter box enclosure Space comes at a premium in an apartment, so turning a litter box into a usable surface (or even just helping it mesh with the room design) is a big help. This Merry Pet enclosure actually passes for a normal addition to a bathroom and even has a towel rack. For a more all-in-one system, try this Modkat box that comes with a liner and folding lid for easier scooping.

