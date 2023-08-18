Texas Resident Goes To PO Boxes And Finds Box Labeled 'Free Puppy'
The other day in Cleveland, Texas, an unsuspecting resident stopped by their local post office and came across a box they’d never seen before.
Scrawled across the cardboard box, which was open and tipped on its side, were the words “Free Puppy.” The box was empty, but its original contents were not too far away.
Surrounding the box lay two German shepherd-mix puppies, each sleeping soundly underneath the row of metal mailboxes.
“These two GSD-mix puppies were abandoned at some [PO] boxes in Cleveland, Texas,” Toni Taylor wrote on Facebook. “They’re 14 to 16 weeks old.”
The Good Samaritan had no idea how long the puppies had been there, but they could tell that the two little guys were desperately hungry.
“They ate paper and rocks to survive,” Taylor wrote.
With the summer heat intensifying by the minute, the Good Samaritan scooped the puppies up and brought them home — but they couldn’t stay there for long.
The Good Samaritan could only keep the puppies for a few days. So, with the help of local dog lovers such as Toni Taylor and Zully Vasquez Ventura, the puppies’ new friend searched high and low for a foster home that would take them both in immediately.
Time nearly ran out when, finally, the team found a perfect foster home for the growing dogs and a Shepherd-specific shelter to support them.
"[The] pups have been [backed] up with Saving Shepherds Rescue, thank you so much!” Zully Vasquez Ventura wrote in a Facebook comment. “I will transport [them] to foster [care] tonight.”
With Saving Shepherds Rescue’s help, the two pups hope to find loving homes soon.
For now, they get to enjoy the safety and comfort of a loving foster home while their memories of being left at the post office finally fade away.