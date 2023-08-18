Texas Resident Goes To PO Boxes And Finds Box Labeled 'Free Puppy'

The other day in Cleveland, Texas, an unsuspecting resident stopped by their local post office and came across a box they’d never seen before.

Scrawled across the cardboard box, which was open and tipped on its side, were the words “Free Puppy.” The box was empty, but its original contents were not too far away.

Surrounding the box lay two German shepherd-mix puppies, each sleeping soundly underneath the row of metal mailboxes.

“These two GSD-mix puppies were abandoned at some [PO] boxes in Cleveland, Texas,” Toni Taylor wrote on Facebook. “They’re 14 to 16 weeks old.”

You can see her post here: