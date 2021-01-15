4 min read Dog Totally Can't Believe It When He Sees Snow For The First Time “Jonesy went berserk. He got wild and started doing zoomies running in the snow" ❄️

Even a dusting of snow is a big deal in Texas. But when the flakes started falling from the sky and piling up on the ground last weekend in Austin, it was a really big deal to Jonesy. It was the Lab mix’s first snow, and Jonesy was totally freaked out. “I can’t imagine he had any idea what it was. I think it was just all new,” Jenny Royal, Jonesy’s mom, told The Dodo.



Royal said when Jonesy first saw the snow, he refused to go outside.

Jenny Royal

“He was terrified. He would not leave,” Royal said. “I had to stand in the yard and coax him.”

Jenny Royal

The year-old dog reluctantly crept out. When he realized the icy, crunchy stuff under his paws wasn’t going to harm him, a switch flipped. “Jonesy went berserk. He got wild and started doing zoomies running in the snow,” Royal said.

Jenny Royal

Royal captured Jonesy’s reaction on video:

At one point in the clip, Jonesy stops to smell the snow, runs some more and then stops to smell it again, as if to say, "Is it still there? It is still there!”



Royal took screenshots from her videos of Jonesy and got the funniest pictures of his reaction and his hound-like ears flapping in the winter wind.

Jenny Royal

Some parts of central Texas got about a half-foot of snow. Jonesy ended up loving every inch of it.

“This was a lot of snow for us. We haven’t seen anything like this for years,” Royal said.



Jonesy didn’t want to stop playing in it. “He sat at the front door whining because he wanted to go out the rest of the day,” Royal said.

Jenny Royal

Unfortunately, just when Jonesy had started to adore snow, it all melted. Now he's back to playing with his adopted dog sister and cat brother in the sunshine.

Jenny Royal

Royal thinks Jonesy is hoping for more winter weather soon.

Jenny Royal