4 min read

Dog Totally Can't Believe It When He Sees Snow For The First Time

“Jonesy went berserk. He got wild and started doing zoomies running in the snow" ❄️

By Mary Schwager           "Watchdog Mary"

Published on 1/15/2021 at 11:11 AM

Even a dusting of snow is a big deal in Texas. But when the flakes started falling from the sky and piling up on the ground last weekend in Austin, it was a really big deal to Jonesy. 

It was the Lab mix’s first snow, and Jonesy was totally freaked out. “I can’t imagine he had any idea what it was. I think it was just all new,” Jenny Royal, Jonesy’s mom, told The Dodo.  
 
Royal said when Jonesy first saw the snow, he refused to go outside.

texas dog first snow
Jenny Royal

“He was terrified. He would not leave,” Royal said. “I had to stand in the yard and coax him.” 

texas dog first snow
Jenny Royal

The year-old dog reluctantly crept out. When he realized the icy, crunchy stuff under his paws wasn’t going to harm him, a switch flipped. “Jonesy went berserk. He got wild and started doing zoomies running in the snow,” Royal said. 

texas dog first snow
Jenny Royal

Royal captured Jonesy’s reaction on video:

At one point in the clip, Jonesy stops to smell the snow, runs some more and then stops to smell it again, as if to say, "Is it still there? It is still there!”
 
Royal took screenshots from her videos of Jonesy and got the funniest pictures of his reaction and his hound-like ears flapping in the winter wind.

texas dog first snow
Jenny Royal

Some parts of central Texas got about a half-foot of snow. Jonesy ended up loving every inch of it.

“This was a lot of snow for us. We haven’t seen anything like this for years,” Royal said. 
 
Jonesy didn’t want to stop playing in it. “He sat at the front door whining because he wanted to go out the rest of the day,” Royal said.

texas dog first snow
Jenny Royal

Unfortunately, just when Jonesy had started to adore snow, it all melted. Now he's back to playing with his adopted dog sister and cat brother in the sunshine.

texas dog first snow
Jenny Royal

Royal thinks Jonesy is hoping for more winter weather soon. 

texas dog first snow
Jenny Royal

“We don’t get snow in Austin very often, but Jonesy fell in love Sunday,” Royal said. “I know he’s hoping he doesn’t have to wait years before he gets to play in it again. But this is Texas; anything is possible. If not, then we have some road trips in our future.” 

