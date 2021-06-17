'Terrifying' Little Bunny Stops Horses In Their Tracks

What could be more terrifying?

His pink button nose. Those big fluffy ears. That cute cotton ball of a tail.

One day, while out for a stroll, horses Pie and Domino found themselves face-to-face with a frightening animal who made them stop dead in their tracks.

It was a bunny, sitting peacefully in their path. And a rather cute one, at that. Yet neither horse could muster the courage to continue — fearing, it seems, what might befall them if they tried.

From a distance, the horses' owner, Samantha May, tried her best to talk them through overcoming that fluffy obstacle.

"Guys, it’s a bunny," she said. "It’s just a bunny."