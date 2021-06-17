'Terrifying' Little Bunny Stops Horses In Their Tracks
"Guys, it’s a bunny ... It’s just a bunny."
His pink button nose. Those big fluffy ears. That cute cotton ball of a tail.
What could be more terrifying?
One day, while out for a stroll, horses Pie and Domino found themselves face-to-face with a frightening animal who made them stop dead in their tracks.
It was a bunny, sitting peacefully in their path. And a rather cute one, at that. Yet neither horse could muster the courage to continue — fearing, it seems, what might befall them if they tried.
From a distance, the horses' owner, Samantha May, tried her best to talk them through overcoming that fluffy obstacle.
"Guys, it’s a bunny," she said. "It’s just a bunny."
In the end, it took May herself to stand up to the bunny — bravely sending him on his way for Pie and Domino.
Their reaction that day to the rabbit roadblock, however, won't soon be forgotten. The video above has since gone viral.
"We love so much that our silly boys can put a smile on so many faces!" May wrote.