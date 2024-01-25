Terrified Animal Was Trapped On Highway Median Until Woman Slams On Her Brakes

The other day, while heading to work on a busy bridge near her home in Turkey, Ozgun Ozturk saw something in the center divide flash by in her periphery. She had seen it for but an instant — but an instant was all it took. It was a life in need of saving.

Immediately, Ozturk began looking for a place to stop her vehicle. “There were six lanes of speeding cars on each side on the cold concrete,” Ozturk told The Dodo. “It took me a long time to pull over to the right.” When Ozturk was finally able to slam on the brakes, she then leapt from her car and began running in the direction from which she'd come.

“For a moment, I thought, ‘I wonder if I saw it wrong,’” Ozturk said. “Then I spotted her.” There, curled up in the center divide, was a tiny kitten — huddling mere inches away from speeding cars in both directions. “It was very risky where she was,” Ozturk said. “She would have been crushed the moment she moved. She was going to die.” So, risking her own life, Ozturk waded into the busy road, bringing traffic to a halt to save the kitten.

“It was like the world was in front of me,” Ozturk said. “They didn't seem to stop at first. But then that determination came out of me.” The kitten’s life had been saved.

“She was so tired, so exhausted, that she was just asking for help,” Ozturk said. “I quickly grabbed her. Then we went straight to the vet clinic.”

Ozturk suspects that the kitten was a stray who had sought shelter in a parked car’s engine compartment, only to fall out on the busy road after it started moving. “It was like a miracle that I came across her, all that timing, everything,” Ozturk said. So she decided to name the cat just that: Miracle. And the miracle continues.

At the clinic, Miracle was found to be ailing with a lung infection, which, thankfully, was discovered in time to be treated.

