Teen Takes Beautiful Photo Of Ducks, Then Realizes He's Captured A Hidden Animal

Rhys McKinnon was at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island in Massachusetts taking some photos of the stunning views when he saw an opportunity for the perfect shot. He framed it just right and snapped the photo, and at first glance was super happy with the results. A gorgeous sunset photo with three ducks right in the center. What could be better? McKinnon headed home and was doing some editing on the photo — and that’s when he discovered that, besides the ducks, he’d actually captured another animal as well.

Rhys McKinnon

“I was editing the photo later that night and that's when I noticed the swan in the photo,” McKinnon told The Dodo. “I was so surprised!” The swan blended perfectly into the icy background, which is why McKinnon hadn’t noticed her at first. During his editing, though, she became clear, and that’s when he saw her, positioned right behind the ducks.

Rhys McKinnon

“I wish I had known the swan was there because I would have taken some more photos of it and focused in on it,” McKinnon said. McKinnon’s photo was already stunning — but once he realized the swan was there, too, it became even more beautiful and special.