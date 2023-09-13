Talkative Shelter Cat Says 'Hello' To Everyone Who Passes By His Kennel

Tugboat may have entered Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) the same way his sheltermates did — as an injured stray cat in Kent, Washington — but he instantly stood out from the rest. As sweet as the tomcat was, it wasn’t his personality that made him unique. Instead, it was his voice — which he’s been using to speak with staff since the moment he arrived.

RASKC’s staff and volunteers first met Tugboat on August 22, 2023, when he was rescued off the streets of northwestern Washington. The poor cat was wounded, but luckily his rescuers found him just in time. “Our veterinary team patched him up, gave him antibiotics and [he was] ready for adoption,” Tim Anderson, CAWA, RASKC’s animal control captain and assistant manager, told The Dodo. Tugboat’s new friends at RASKC showered him with love while he recovered from his injuries. The resilient kitty, in turn, let his guard down. For the most part, at least. “He is a confident, curious cat who can be a bit cranky at times,” Anderson said. “He likes the side of [his] face scratched, but [he’s] not a fan of his tail being touched.”

Tugboat may be finicky about the affection he receives, but he isn’t afraid to dole it out himself. Anytime someone approaches him, the grateful cat knows just how to express his feelings. “He began meowing almost immediately,” Anderson said. “Once he was settled in his kennel, he meowed ‘hello’ to all who passed by.” Tugboat greets everyone he can with a crackly “hello,” and he banters back and forth with them whenever they let him.

As Anderson sees it, Tugboat greeting his caregivers makes perfect sense considering his personality: “He loves the staff and volunteers but could care less about other cats.” Tugboat’s still at RASKC today, but Anderson is hopeful that the perfect family will scoop him up soon. Once they do, the shelter will undoubtedly get quieter, since no one else speaks quite as much — or as clearly — as he does.

But Anderson knows that Tugboat’s talkative energy will live on at RASKC, and hopefully his future adoption will bring his sheltermates even more luck. As Anderson sees it, they’re all just as deserving as the talking cat: “While we don’t get too many cats quite like Tugboat in the shelter, we have plenty of other cats and dogs looking for their forever homes, too!”