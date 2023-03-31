Take This Fun Survey About Animals For A Chance To Win A $100 Gift Card
We want to hear from you! 🐶🐸🦊🐴👀
If you’re a fan of The Dodo, you know exactly what we’re all about: heartwarming rescues, pet parent tips, shocking and hilarious reveals — if it barks, quacks or roars, we’ve got you covered. We dedicate our days to bringing you the best animal content the world has to offer, and now we want to hear from you.
The Dodo has created a fun survey all about our content and what you’ve enjoyed the most. We value your opinion and really want your input. What are your favorite animals we’ve featured? Why do you come to our site? What else would you like to see? We want to know!
The survey should only take about five minutes to complete, and as a thank you for your time, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the retailer or charity of your choice. The sweepstakes starts on March 21 and ends on April 17. What are you waiting for? Send us your feedback today!
Sweepstakes begins at 12:01pm ET on 3/21/2023 and ends at 5:00pm ET on 4/17/2023. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C., of legal age of majority and have access to the internet, and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply. Official Rules, which govern, can be viewed here. Sponsor Privacy Policy
Sponsor: Vox Media, LLC, 1201 Connecticut Ave., 12th Floor, Washington DC 20036