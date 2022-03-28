Sweet Video Shows Sleepy Squirrel Mom Sharing A Bed With Her Two Wiggly Kids

Even at the end of the day, when night has settled in, a parent’s work is never really finished. Just ask this sleepy squirrel mom.

Recently, wildlife enthusiasts from the eastern U.S. posted an adorable video to YouTube captured from inside the nest of a squirrel in their backyard. In the clip, the mother squirrel is seen in the cutest of cuddle puddles with her two tiny babies. Despite clearly being exhausted herself, Mom always makes sure her wiggly kids feel as cozy as can be:

