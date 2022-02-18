Sweet Dog Who's Been To Over 30 Adoption Events Still Holds Out Hope For A Family

For six years, Cleo has attended adoption events. And for six years, she’s been passed over. By now, Cleo is an expert at the meet-and-greet, but that doesn’t make it any less disappointing when, each time, she leaves without a family.

“She has been to so many over six years,” Vicky Ham, Cleo’s foster mom, told The Dodo. “She always gets looked over because she is large, 80 pounds and deaf.” “[She gets] a lot of, ‘She's beautiful, she's sweet, wish I could take her,’” Ham added. “Cleo has become a pro at this.”

Cleo was just a puppy when she was first rescued from the catastrophic 2016 flood that battered Louisiana. Ham began fostering her through Safe Haven Animal Rescue and, at first, didn’t realize that the energetic puppy was deaf. But Cleo’s lack of hearing has never gotten in the way of her living life to the fullest. “The only difference between Cleo and a hearing dog is that you have to look at her to give her a sign,” Ham said. “She responds to some hand signs, facial and body expressions and flashing lights.”

As a young dog, Cleo thought she'd found her forever family — twice. But each time, the adopter returned her after just a few months. “Cleo is a very loving, sweet girl with a ton of energy,” Ham said. “She loves being outside, going on walks and car rides.” “She also loves her toys, and you will always find her with a toy in her mouth,” she added. “When someone comes over, she will run and grab a toy if she doesn't have one to bring to you to play.”

Cleo has been to over 30 adoption events throughout her life, and it’s hard for Ham to continually watch her be ignored. “I actually stopped taking her to them for a while. I kinda gave up on finding her a home,” Ham said. “I just decided to take her again, hoping maybe her family would show up that day.”

Ham has given Cleo the best life possible, but she knows the good girl deserves more than a temporary situation. She deserves a family who sees that her deafness isn’t a drawback — just another thing that makes Cleo special.

