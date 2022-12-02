Sweet Dog Sees Strangers Fighting And Decides To Get Involved

Earlier this week, hundreds gathered for Chile’s largest jiujitsu championship, held in the city of Valparaíso. It was a tournament to test the strength, speed and agility of competitors fighting for first place.

But, as it turns out, the most memorable moment of all was actually provided by an adorable peacekeeper.

In the middle of one match, a random dog emerged from the sideline — intent on bringing an end to what he must have perceived as people engaged in unchecked violence.