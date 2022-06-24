Sweet Dog Makes It His Mission To Cheer Up Every Commuter On Train

When riding the train, people generally try to avoid interacting with their fellow passengers. Unless, of course, one of those passengers happens to be a charming 2-year-old Italian greyhound named Cosmo. Greyhounds have a reputation for being slightly anxious dogs, and many of them need a little extra time to become affectionate and trust people. But every time his paws hit the train platform, Cosmo goes to work defeating that stereotype.

Dodo Shows Comeback Kids Family Stops At Nothing To Help Their Great Dane Run

On one particular Tuesday afternoon on the London Underground metro train, Cosmo was having an exceptionally easy time making friends. He met a woman holding a coffee, a man in a suit, travelers with bags tucked by their sides and beneath their feet — and no matter the person, Cosmo was ready to spread joy and comfort to anyone willing to give him pets.

Instagram/@megan_rose_lane

“I love taking him on the train with me because he always lights up people’s day,” Megan Lane, Cosmo’s mom, told The Dodo. “He wants to be friends with everyone he meets.” Lane said that she’s always cautious when Cosmo happily bounds up to a stranger, especially when he jumps right on their knees. She finds that the majority of people are quick to give him the love he’s looking for, making Cosmo the honorary London Underground Therapy Dog.



Instagram/@Megan_rose_lane

“People always smile and ask if they can hold or stroke him,” Lane said. Cosmo has a history of providing companionship and love to people when they need it most. For Lane, Cosmo proved to be the perfect friend in her time of need. “I got him when I was heartbroken and very scared to be living alone for the first time in my life,” Lane said. “He’s been the best company and my little mate. He sleeps under the covers on my legs.”

Megan Lane