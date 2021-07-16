4 min read Very Sweet Dog Always Welcomes Mom Home With A Gift It's the thought that counts 😂

Levi knows to never greet someone empty-handed. The Lab mix gets so excited every time his mom comes home that he immediately has to find the perfect gift to show his love. However, when it comes to Levi’s presents, his mom knows it’s the thought that counts.

“The very first thing that stands out was when he brought me an open, half-chewed box of screws,” Lori Eddins, Levi’s mom, told The Dodo. “So I took him to the vet for X-rays.” Thankfully, Levi hadn’t snacked on any of the hardware and got a clean bill of health, but Eddins' reaction to the “gift” encouraged Levi to start an adorable routine. “I think my begging and baby-talking for him to surrender the box of screws might be what inspired his deliveries,” Eddins said. “He thought it was great!”

Now, the rescue dog always gives his mom something special when she comes home after a hard day’s work.

“He has brought everything from his toys, to bones and blankets, to clumps of grass, pieces of cardboard or paper (I call them ‘cards’) and landscape timber,” Eddins said. “My favorite was when he found where the flower bed had been cleaned out and he brought me flowers.” “If he meets me at the gate empty-handed, I let him carry my keys to the door, and he is so proud,” she added.

Some of Levi’s gifts are not necessarily what Eddins would pick out for herself. Occasionally, he’ll bring her clumps of horse manure or try to pick up one of the chickens on the property to deliver to his mom.

Though Eddins’ chickens aren’t so fond of this gift-giving, Eddins is so grateful to have such a generous, happy-go-lucky dog bringing joy to her life — and she makes sure Levi knows it. “I give him huge hugs and thank him as if he brought me the winning lottery ticket,” Eddins said. “Most things I give back to him, some end up in the trash. I did keep the flowers!”