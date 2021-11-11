Sweet Cat Earns His Keep By Giving His Dad Very Soothing Massages

So relaxing!

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 11/11/2021 at 4:02 PM

Some cats love nothing more than receiving tender caresses. This cat, named Pulgozo, seems to prefer giving them.

This week, Gigi Lopez took to TikTok to share a relaxing little video of her pet working his magic on her husband after a long day — pawing and kneading his back in what appears to be one very soothing rub-down.

"He has always been in love with giving 'massages,'" Lopez told The Dodo.

Here's a video of Pulgozo in action:

Judging from Lopez's husband's relieved expression, that sweet cat's massage was more than welcome.

Pulgozo was rescued by the family as a kitten, so his eagerness to show them affection may very well be a sign of gratitude. Either way, he's certainly earning his keep.

