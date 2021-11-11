Sweet Cat Earns His Keep By Giving His Dad Very Soothing Massages
So relaxing!
Some cats love nothing more than receiving tender caresses. This cat, named Pulgozo, seems to prefer giving them.
This week, Gigi Lopez took to TikTok to share a relaxing little video of her pet working his magic on her husband after a long day — pawing and kneading his back in what appears to be one very soothing rub-down.
"He has always been in love with giving 'massages,'" Lopez told The Dodo.
Here's a video of Pulgozo in action:
Judging from Lopez's husband's relieved expression, that sweet cat's massage was more than welcome.
Pulgozo was rescued by the family as a kitten, so his eagerness to show them affection may very well be a sign of gratitude. Either way, he's certainly earning his keep.
