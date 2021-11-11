Sweet Cat Earns His Keep By Giving His Dad Very Soothing Massages

Some cats love nothing more than receiving tender caresses. This cat, named Pulgozo, seems to prefer giving them.

This week, Gigi Lopez took to TikTok to share a relaxing little video of her pet working his magic on her husband after a long day — pawing and kneading his back in what appears to be one very soothing rub-down.

"He has always been in love with giving 'massages,'" Lopez told The Dodo.

Here's a video of Pulgozo in action: