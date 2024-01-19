Swan Sits On Lake After Others Flew Away — Then Rescuers Realize Why

While passing by the icy shores of Lake Cornelia in Iowa this week, an eagle-eyed Good Samaritan spotted a figure in the distance. There, blending in almost perfectly against the backdrop of the lake’s frozen surface, was an animal in distress.

A closer look revealed that the animal was a trumpeter swan, who appeared to be unable to move from that frigid spot.

Before long, a team from the Wright County Conservation Board was called to the scene to help. Risking their own safety, the rescue crew inched out over the thin ice to reach the swan. And that’s when they discovered the source of her predicament. Her feathers had become frozen to the surface of the lake, which, just days prior to a recent cold front, had been open water.

Working carefully, the rescuers were able to unstick the swan’s body, ending her desperate ordeal. Next, she was taken indoors to warm up, feed and regain her strength.

According to the Wright County Conservation Board, swans like her typically migrate to warmer climates when winter arrives — but they will sometimes remain if open water is still available, as it had been days earlier. Sadly, given the sudden turn in weather, the swan had missed her window. But thankfully, she wasn’t out of options.

The following day, the swan was transported to the nearby Willows Waterfowl Sanctuary — a safe haven for birds like her to pass the coldest months.

A spokesperson for the sanctuary confirmed to The Dodo that the swan is doing OK, saying she has settled in nicely with its other resident.