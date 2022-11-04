Competitive Surfer Has No Idea There's Someone Deadly Right Behind Him

The San Onofre Surf Club’s annual surf contest was well underway, and photographer Jordan Anast was determined to capture all the big moments. He was so focused on photographing all of the talented surfers that he almost missed something huge leaping into the frame. At first, he thought it was a dolphin, but when he looked back at the photos, he discovered the truth. He had accidentally captured a great white shark breaching high into the air right behind all of the surfers.

The main surfer in the frame had no idea what was going on right behind him, and that might have been for the best. Knowing there’s a great white shark behind you in the water might make it a little hard to focus on winning. After the shark made his dramatic appearance, some of the surfers chose to stay in the water and keep competing, while others hightailed it back to the beach. Most of them knew that the shark wouldn’t bother them. He was just doing his thing while they did theirs.

From a more zoomed-out perspective, it’s easier to see that the shark was actually jumping for a passing pelican rather than trying to show off for the contest. Although, who knows? It could have been a little bit of both.