Super Chubby Bear Captured On Video Surprises Researchers With His Chonk

As the days shorten and chillier weather continues to move in, bears all over the world are fattening up ahead of their long winter sleep. But if packing on the pounds was a contest, this particular bear would take the cake — and surely eat it, too.

Recently, researchers from the Voyageurs Wolf Project shared remarkable footage captured on one of their trail cameras in Minnesota. No, it wasn’t of a wolf. But rather a bear who’d clearly done a lot of wolfing down.

“This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!” the group wrote.

Here’s that fat bear now: