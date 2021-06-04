3 min read Super Chill Seal Randomly Decides To Join Guy On His Paddle Board "It was a surreal experience" 🦭

The other day, Cenk Albayrak-Touye was out enjoying a fun day of paddle boarding near his home in Dorset, England, when he had a surprise encounter with a local seal. Though there was plenty of room out on the water for them both, the seal evidently decided Albayrak-Touye's craft was the perfect place to stop and chill.

Cenk Albayrak-Touye

Albayrak-Touye is an experienced paddle boarder — but this visitor came with little warning. "I saw a seal's head pop up and approach me," Albayrak-Touye told The Dodo. "It definitely caught me off guard." As Albayrak-Touye looked on in amazement, the seal then climbed up onto his board to relax for a while, like it was really no big deal. The reaction of the board's owner was a little different: "It was a surreal experience, but at the time I was caught in the moment and just enjoying every second." Here's video of that moment:

This super chill seal didn't stay for too long; after a short time, he slipped away as nonchalantly as he'd arrived. Albayrak-Touye suspects the seal was just taking a quick break to sun himself. Did the seal ask permission to be let aboard? No, he didn't. But Albayrak-Touye doesn't mind. "Looking back on it, I can't quite believe it happened, let alone to me. Thank goodness I had my phone on me to catch the moment," he said. "I would definitely welcome him back."