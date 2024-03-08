Subway Riders Stumble Upon Pet Carrier With Saddest Note Taped To The Top

It was a busy late afternoon in the Canning Town subway station in London as people rushed here and there when, suddenly, a pet carrier appeared out of nowhere. People were passing by it, confused, and eventually staff members at the station went to investigate. On top of the pet carrier, the staffers found the saddest note they’d ever read. “I need a new owner. Guinea pig.” That was all the note said. Seven words that told a heartbreaking story.

RSPCA

Inside the carrier was a fluffy white and brown guinea pig who looked to be around 6 months to a year old. The staffers contacted the RSPCA, and inspector Shahnaz Ahmad quickly arrived on the scene. “He seemed healthy and well cared for,” Ahmad said in a press release. “It’s very sad that someone has abandoned their pet in this way.” The guinea pig, later named DiscoPig, was taken into the RSPCA’s care, where he’s now doing incredibly well. They’re in the process of finding him a buddy he can hang out with and eventually be adopted with.

RSPCA