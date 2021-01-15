3 min read

Stunning Video Shows A Massive Whale Casually Grabbing An Epic Snack

Whoa 😲

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 1/15/2021 at 6:09 PM

Recently, while filming from the sky off the coast of Thailand, wildlife photographer Bertie Gregory captured some incredible footage of a massive whale doing what she does best.

She was grabbing a snack — and in epic style, no less.

Instagram/bertiegregory

According to Gregory, the whale he captured on film is an Eden's whale, typically found in the Indo-Pacific Ocean. While any sighting of this species is certainly breathtaking, Gregory found this particular whale in the middle of an especially impressive feeding technique.

While poised in the water with her mouth agape at the surface, the whale casually draws dozens of fish into the "pool" she's created — finally swooping them all up in one epic bite.

Here's that scene on video:

As Gregory notes, some believe this feeding technique is actually an adaptation of sorts, taking advantage of unfortunate environmental changes caused by human activity.

"This extraordinary behavior (where the whale treads water!) is thought to have developed because pollution has made the Gulf of Thailand a hypoxic environment," he noted, adding: "This means the whale’s fish prey can only live in this [more oxygenated ocean] surface layer." 

In other words, the whale's feeding method is perfectly crafted for the changing situation — a regrettable new reality, but one that suggests these majestic animals have, for better or worse, learned to endure.

Everything You Need To Bring A Rescue Dog Home

Everything You Need To Bring A Rescue Dog Home

Shop at Amazon
Blueberry Pet Essentials 20+ Colors Classic Dog Collars

Blueberry Pet Essentials 20+ Colors Classic Dog Collars

Amazon
$11
Shop at Amazon
GoTags Stainless Steel Pet ID Tags

GoTags Stainless Steel Pet ID Tags

Amazon
$8
Shop at Amazon
Enesco Our Name Is Mud Rescue Dog Engraved Stoneware Mug

Enesco Our Name Is Mud Rescue Dog Engraved Stoneware Mug

Amazon
$15
Shop at Amazon
Zuke's Mini Naturals Training Dog Treats

Zuke's Mini Naturals Training Dog Treats

Amazon
$16
Shop at Amazon
Dog Training Clicker with Wrist Strap

Dog Training Clicker with Wrist Strap

Amazon
$5
Shop at Amazon
Taida Strong Durable Nylon Dog Training Leash

Taida Strong Durable Nylon Dog Training Leash

Amazon
$6
Shop at Amazon
Furhaven Pet - Plush Sofa Orthopedic Dog Bed

Furhaven Pet - Plush Sofa Orthopedic Dog Bed

Amazon
$54
Shop at Amazon
MLCINI Dog Toys

MLCINI Dog Toys

Amazon
$27
Shop at Amazon
Paws & Pals Dog Toothbrush

Paws & Pals Dog Toothbrush

Amazon
$8