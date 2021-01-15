3 min read Stunning Video Shows A Massive Whale Casually Grabbing An Epic Snack Whoa 😲

Recently, while filming from the sky off the coast of Thailand, wildlife photographer Bertie Gregory captured some incredible footage of a massive whale doing what she does best. She was grabbing a snack — and in epic style, no less.

According to Gregory, the whale he captured on film is an Eden's whale, typically found in the Indo-Pacific Ocean. While any sighting of this species is certainly breathtaking, Gregory found this particular whale in the middle of an especially impressive feeding technique. While poised in the water with her mouth agape at the surface, the whale casually draws dozens of fish into the "pool" she's created — finally swooping them all up in one epic bite. Here's that scene on video: