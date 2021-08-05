Stubborn Dog Turns To Jell-O Anytime His Dad Tries To Take A Picture "He’ll side-eye me and give me the meanest look, like, ‘Are we done yet?’”

There are plenty of ways to get out of taking a photo — you can make a face, cover the lens or, if you’re a dog named Sparky, you can just melt. The rescue dog goes boneless when he’s sick of posing for the camera. It’s a very effective strategy and pretty freaky to watch.

Kennedy Simmons

“When I take pictures with him, he’s got a certain tolerance, and once he’s over it, he just flops himself down — it’s almost like he’s throwing a tantrum,” Kennedy Simmons, Sparky’s dad, told The Dodo. “He becomes limp, and every once in a while, he’ll side-eye me and give me the meanest look, like, ‘Are we done yet?’” Simmons works as a veterinary assistant, where he’s known for taking in special needs dogs. He adopted Sparky after the young Italian greyhound’s family surrendered him to the veterinary office.

Dodo Shows Soulmates S11 E1 Dog Goes Everywhere In His Dad's Kangaroo Pouch

Kennedy Simmons

“They were a great family, but he had to get surgery, and they were so afraid to let him do anything after he broke his leg,” Simmons told The Dodo. “They genuinely wanted him to have a good puppyhood with someone who wouldn’t be afraid to let him do anything anymore.” Since the operation, where the pup had to get his leg removed, Sparky's refused to let missing a leg slow him down.

Kennedy Simmons

“He’s been wild since day one,” Simmons said. “If you don’t have eyes on Sparky, he’s getting into something. If he’s out of your sight, he’s either snatching a piece of food from the table or grabbing a sock out of the hamper.” And though Sparky's only 11 pounds, when it comes to other dogs, he’s fearless. “He’s friends with the little dogs, he’s friends with the giant dogs,” Simmons said. “He’s so obnoxious with other dogs — he bites their tails and ears. But every dog ends up loving him and is just so tolerant of him. He’s never been told ‘no’ by any dog.”

Kennedy Simmons

The only thing Sparky doesn’t like is sitting still for a photo shoot, leaving Simmons’ phone full of the hilarious results.

Kennedy Simmons

Even if he can't capture Sparky's love on camera, there's no one Simmons would rather come home to after a hard day. “I’ve had several other dogs who were special needs, and he’s just got something so special. He’s just a little ray of sunshine when you get home," Simmons said. "His name is so fitting — he’s got a spark in his eye, and he brings so much joy to everyone because he’s really not afraid of anything.”