5 min read Stray Rooster Wanders Into Family's House And Decides He Lives There Now “One morning we had the door open letting the dogs come and go and looked up and he was standing in the living room" 👋🐓

Chaz Sanders and her family were relaxing at home one day in the beginning of September when, out of nowhere, a stray rooster wandered onto their property. Everyone was immediately confused. “We don’t have any neighbors other than family for about 2 miles so we have no idea how he got there,” Sanders told The Dodo.

Chaz Sanders

The rooster, later named Ronnie, kept his distance at first, but after a few days he decided that this was his new home and he wasn’t going anywhere. “One morning we had the door open letting the dogs come and go and looked up and he was standing in the living room,” Sanders said.

Chaz Sanders

The family definitely hadn’t been planning on adopting a rooster, but the more they got to know Ronnie, the more they loved him. It quickly became clear that he’d walked onto their property that day for a reason, and that he was meant to be there. “I instantly fell in love with him,” Sanders said. “I’ve grown up around animals but never had any type of birds/chickens. He follows us around like a dog and loves attention. The first few days he kept his distance and wouldn’t let us touch him but after he came in the house he warmed up, no problem. He basically took over and now does whatever he wants.”

Chaz Sanders

The family also has two dogs, Addy and Merle, and they quickly accepted Ronnie as their new brother. He now has free rein of his new home and does whatever he wants. He isn’t always a fan of following the house rules, though — he’d much rather make his own. “[He’s] sassy but definitely loyal for a chicken,” Sanders said. “He is a diva and acts like a teenager. He screams if he doesn’t get his way and he will do what you tell him to but it takes you telling him a couple of times.”

Chaz Sanders

Ronnie especially loves hanging out in high places where his family can’t reach him very easily, like the chandelier or the ceiling fan. He may act like a dog, but at his core he’s all rooster, and loves waking his family up as early as possible every day.

After doing some research on how best to care for Ronnie, his family decided to adopt some other chickens to keep him company. They’ve never owned birds before, but now they have five and they couldn’t be happier about it.

Chaz Sanders

No one has any idea where Ronnie came from or why he chose to wander into the yard that day. His new family is so thrilled he found them, though, and can’t imagine their life without him. “Definitely meant to be,” Sanders said.