Stray Puppy Shows Up On Family’s Porch And Asks To Be Rescued

Not every stray puppy finds his way directly onto his rescuer’s doorstep. But for 4-month-old Brady, he was just that lucky. Brady surprised a St. Louis family one recent afternoon when they found him curled up on their porch taking a much-needed nap. As soon as the family spotted the puppy on their stoop, they swooped in to help. “They’re animal-lovers and didn’t want to turn him away,” Donna Lochmann, chief life saving officer at Stray Rescue of St. Louis, told The Dodo. “So they gave us a call.”

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

When Lochamnn got to the scene, she was surprised by how easygoing the puppy was, especially since he was all alone. “He had no other littermates, no other dogs around him, nothing,” Lochmann said. “But he somehow knew that [people] weren’t bad.” Brady let Lochmann pick him up and take him to her car within minutes of seeing her for the first time. The puppy, who weighed around 18 pounds at the time of his rescue, had no objections to a stranger carrying him. According to Lochmann, it was almost as if Brady knew that she was there to help him. At the shelter, Brady received a full veterinary checkup — which he passed with flying colors — and made friends with all of the staff.

“He opened up to everybody here right off the bat,” Lochmann said. “He didn’t really seem timid or scared.” After a full round of vaccinations, Brady became eligible for foster care. The process went a lot quicker than shelter staff expected. “He wasn’t here at the shelter for long,” Lochmann said. “He found his foster home very quickly.”

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Brady is currently still in foster care, where he’s receiving the one-on-one love from a family that he’s always deserved. According to a Facebook post written by his foster parent, when the young pup isn’t snuggling and playing with toys, he’s usually trying to greet everyone he passes on his walks. Shelter staff are hopeful that Brady will be adopted soon and finally have a forever home. But until then, they’re just happy that this sweet pup is getting the chance to thrive in foster care and becoming the happy, people-loving dog he was always meant to be.