Stray 'Dwarf' Kitten With Permanent Frown Wins Over Everyone She Meets

“She has been sassy from day one.”

By Candace Powell

Published on 8/12/2022 at 11:41 AM

When a litter of stray kittens arrived at Carroll County Humane Society in Tennessee, shelter workers noticed something different about the “runt” of the group. Luckily, they knew just who to call for help — foster volunteer Michelle Roberts.

Roberts had fostered numerous kittens and cats with special needs, but she never expected that such a cranky-looking kitten would steal her heart.

 

A litter of kittens arrives at the shelter.
Michelle Roberts

“The lady over at the humane society sent me a picture and exclaimed that they have their first dwarf cat at the humane society,” Roberts told The Dodo. “She asked if I would be interested in fostering since they didn't really have room.”

Roberts agreed to foster the kittens, and the smallest of the bunch, Widget, immediately made an impression. The kitten was born with a form of dwarfism caused by genetic abnormalities, leading to stunted growth and unusual body proportions.

A white kitten relaxes in her mom's arms.
Michelle Roberts

In Widget’s case, she also had a very pronounced frown, making her appear rather grumpy.

“It was very obvious that she was smaller than her siblings,” Roberts said. “She weighed less than the other cats and just really wasn't growing. You could also tell that her legs were very short and ‘chonky’ and she certainly had that ‘Grumpy Cat’ look. I instantly fell in love.”

A white cat contemplates life.
Michelle Roberts

Widget’s siblings quickly found their forever homes, but the small cat with the giant personality chose Roberts as her new parent, and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

“She has been sassy from day one,” Roberts said. “It's like she knew all eyes were on her and she could do whatever she wanted, and could get away with it. She is still like that today.”

A white cat looks up while laying down.
Michelle Roberts

Widget now weighs almost 7 pounds and is thriving in her forever home with three other cat siblings and a mom who adores her.

“I knew I loved that grumpy face from day one, and I adopted her because I did not want someone else to adopt her and not take care of her,” Roberts said. “I love her no matter what.”

Check out all the adoptable animals at the Carroll County Humane Society.

