Stray 'Dwarf' Kitten With Permanent Frown Wins Over Everyone She Meets

When a litter of stray kittens arrived at Carroll County Humane Society in Tennessee, shelter workers noticed something different about the “runt” of the group. Luckily, they knew just who to call for help — foster volunteer Michelle Roberts. Roberts had fostered numerous kittens and cats with special needs, but she never expected that such a cranky-looking kitten would steal her heart.

Michelle Roberts

“The lady over at the humane society sent me a picture and exclaimed that they have their first dwarf cat at the humane society,” Roberts told The Dodo. “She asked if I would be interested in fostering since they didn't really have room.” Roberts agreed to foster the kittens, and the smallest of the bunch, Widget, immediately made an impression. The kitten was born with a form of dwarfism caused by genetic abnormalities, leading to stunted growth and unusual body proportions.

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Orphaned Deer Runs Back To The Wild With Her Best Friend

Michelle Roberts

In Widget’s case, she also had a very pronounced frown, making her appear rather grumpy. “It was very obvious that she was smaller than her siblings,” Roberts said. “She weighed less than the other cats and just really wasn't growing. You could also tell that her legs were very short and ‘chonky’ and she certainly had that ‘Grumpy Cat’ look. I instantly fell in love.”

Michelle Roberts

Widget’s siblings quickly found their forever homes, but the small cat with the giant personality chose Roberts as her new parent, and wouldn’t take no for an answer. “She has been sassy from day one,” Roberts said. “It's like she knew all eyes were on her and she could do whatever she wanted, and could get away with it. She is still like that today.”

Michelle Roberts