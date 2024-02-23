Stray Dog Sneaks Into Police Station And Won’t Leave Until He Gets A Job

The military police stationed at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s, 17th Battalion work hard to keep their community safe. They’re used to protecting the city’s human inhabitants, but a few years ago, a corporal named Cristiano ran into a four-legged citizen in need. While on a lunch break, the officer discovered a small, caramel-colored dog crouching in the corner of the police station. Corporal Cristiano immediately went over to help the scared pup, but the intruder wouldn’t let him get too close. “When he appeared here at the battalion, he was very aggressive,” Corporal Cristiano said in an interview with Brazil’s O Globo. “Even though he was hungry and thirsty, he wouldn’t accept anything I offered.”

The dog, later named Oliveira, was too scared to accept Corporal Cristiano’s help, but the officer refused to give up trying. He set the food and water down, then gave the dog space. Oliveira eventually calmed down and soon became curious about his new friend. “Suddenly, he started walking behind me,” Corporal Cristiano said. “If I entered the room, he would stay there … If I got into the car, he would go after me.”

Oliveira followed Corporal Cristiano to his house near the police station, then trotted to work alongside his new best friend the next morning. The energetic dog couldn’t get enough of his new police friends, who soon adopted him as their official mascot. “He received a bath, collar, food and all the affection from the Battalion’s police officers,” Corporal Cristiano said to OPOVO in an interview.

Once a street dog surviving on his own, Oliveira loved the feeling of having a collar around his neck. It was his favorite uniform until he received a customized police jacket from his caregivers that matched theirs. That’s when Corporal Oliveira officially became a ranking member Rio de Janeiro’s military police force. And he took his role very seriously.

Oliveira is still working at the 17th Battalion today, and he couldn’t be happier with his new job. Part of Corporal Oliveira’s job entails public outreach, where he visits schools to teach kids about safety. Ever the friendly boy, Oliveira enjoys giving his young friends hugs and kisses on his visits.

Aside from educating the youth, Oliveira patrols his community from the comfort of his dad’s motorcycle or police cruiser. Whenever he sees someone breaking the rules, he makes sure to call them out. “When he sees someone without a helmet, he barks,” Corporal Cristiano said.

Oliveira is always looking out for the public’s safety, which is one of the many things his fellow police officers love about him. In the few years he’s worked with them, Oliveira has changed the police department for the better, and he’s just getting started. “He’s a companion, he’s fun … everyone likes Corporal Oliveira. He’s the star of the battalion,” Corporal Cristiano said. “The next rank is Sergeant. He deserves it.”