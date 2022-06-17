Stray Dog Who Was Just 'Skin And Bones' Looks Completely Different Now

When Emily was first brought to the RSPCA’s Danaher Animal Home as a stray, everyone there was shocked at the condition she was in. She was so skinny she barely weighed anything at all, and it was clear that she needed as much love and care as the shelter could give her.

“She was little more than skin and bones,” Louisa Duranti, the deputy animal centre manager at Danaher Animal Home, said in a press release. “We put her on a special diet where we fed her little and often to slowly build up her weight and strength.”

With the help of all her new friends, Emily put on around 10 pounds in just a few weeks. Even though she was nervous after everything she’d been through, she slowly began to come out of her shell. Once she was healthy and healed, it didn’t take long for a wonderful family to ask about her and adopt her into her new forever home. “We saw Emily's story and pictures and it broke our hearts,” Mark Colbear, Emily’s new dad, said in a press release. “We felt we had to apply to try and help her.”

Emily is all settled into her new home now, and even though she still gets nervous sometimes, her transformation from when she first arrived at the shelter is absolutely incredible. She looks like a completely different dog, and everyone who’s been involved in her healing journey is so thrilled to see her thriving.

“Emily is doing really well and has almost completely settled in now,” Colbear said. “We’ve built her up to eat full meals and although she still has anxious moments, especially at night time, we can only imagine what she’s been through and cuddles in the armchair with us seem to help! She’s really coming out of her shell and finding her voice. She gives us happy little grunts when we play in the garden or give her fuss in her beanbag.”

