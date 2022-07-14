Stray Dog Crashes Couple’s Wedding — And Becomes A Part Of Their Family

On the very day that Douglas Robert and Tamíris Muzini tied the knot, their young family grew by one. The new addition was someone the couple did not expect. It was someone they had only just met.

When beaming bride Muzini arrived to the church in Brazil where her wedding was to take place, she spotted a stray dog mingling among the assembled guests. The pup’s appearance there was random — but to her, he was an ideal wedding crasher. “I was surprised. I thought, ‘Look, there’s a dog inside the church,’” Muzini told The Dodo. "My heart melted."

Tamíris Muzini

As the ceremony commenced, the dog continued to linger, watching from the doorway as Muzini and Robert exchanged vows.

Tamíris Muzini

It was as if he knew all along what would happen next.

Tamíris Muzini

When the ceremony came to a close, the couple now officially wed, the sweet stray dog became excited. As Muzini and her husband went to exit the church, the pup was there to greet them. Here's that moment on video:

The newlyweds were touched. But, mixed along with what felt like well wishes from the random dog, was another message from the heart. "When he greeted us at the end so, he asked: 'Take me home. Take me,'" Muzini said.

It was a message that did not fall on deaf ears.

In that moment, Muzini and her husband decided to adopt the dog — adding a third to the union they had just formed together. Turns out, it would be the pup's big day, too.

Tamíris Muzini

The couple named the dog Braiá Caramelo, committing to love and care for him forever. Judging from signs of past injury, the road leading up to that moment hadn't been an easy one — but now that's all behind him. "He's so loving. Despite everything he's been through, he still believes in the goodness of people," Muzini said. "He gives us hope."

Tamíris Muzini