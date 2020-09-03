3 min read Stray Dog Interrupts Performance To Comfort Actor Pretending To Be Injured “I was very touched. He was like an angel who wanted to help me."

During a recent theatrical performance in Turkey, the script called for actor Numan Ertuğrul Uzunsoy’s character to get hurt — but, of course, it was all pretend. The adorable reaction of one furry audience member that day, however, was not.

İzmit Belediyesi

“The character I played was injured and in great pain,” Uzunsoy told The Dodo. “He’d fallen off a horse, and was breathing hard.” As Uzunsoy lay on the ground, his pretend suffering didn't go unnoticed. From the wings, a concerned stray dog made his entrance — interrupting the play to offer the "injured" stranger comfort. Uzunsoy didn't see it coming.

“I felt warmth on my face. First, I thought my costar was approaching me,” Uzunsoy said. He was wrong. Here’s that moment on video:

Realizing the truth, Uzunsoy couldn’t help but break character. His face gave way to a smile. “I was very happy when I felt the dog's kisses,” Uzunsoy said. “I was very touched. He was like an angel who wanted to help me. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was not expecting it.” No one seemed to mind that pause in the action. Rather, the reaction to the pup’s interruption was quite the opposite. “My castmates loved the dog, and the audience was very happy,” Uzunsoy said. “Everyone cheered.”

İzmit Belediyesi