Stray Cat Shows Up On Guy's Porch And Refuses To Leave Until She's Adopted

When freezing temperatures plagued Texas last winter, residents scrambled to secure food and shelter. But Sean Conroy had different concerns — there were stray cats in his neighborhood with nowhere to go, so he decided to build a shelter for them. Conroy set up the cat shelter in his backyard and waited for his fluffy neighbors to arrive. He left food out to lure the cats to their new home and, before long, his first visitors showed up. Most cats left shortly after checking out the shelter, but one familiar face kept returning. “I noticed one tabby with a really fat tail would come every day without fail,” Conroy told The Dodo. “After, like, two weeks of feeding the cats, this sweet tabby would start waiting for me.”

To his surprise, Conroy would arrive home every day to find the tabby cat waiting at the back door for him. He happily fed the cat and worked on gaining her trust. After a few weeks of daily encounters, the cat, later named Violet, finally warmed up to Conroy. “After a while, I was able to feed the cat from my hand, and she would come sit in my lap on my back patio," Conroy said.

Conroy fell head-over-heels for Violet and soaked up every minute outdoors with her. One day, she made her way inside and successfully convinced Conroy to adopt her. “When the cat walked into my apartment by herself, that was the moment I knew I wanted to keep her,” Conroy said.

Violet spent an awesome first day in Conroy’s home. Adjusting to her new life as a house cat, she darted back outside that night, and Conroy worried she’d never return. But the sweet girl didn’t stray too far from her new family. “I was devastated — I thought I’d never see her again,” Conroy said. “Well, the very next day, that little goober was back and walked into my apartment again. I’ve had her ever since.”

Violet has since settled into her new forever home and has taken to being a house cat. Once a feral girl, she is now more affectionate than ever. Conroy, who’s never owned a cat before Violet, is smitten and can’t imagine his life without her. “Violet is now safe and loved and doing amazing,” Conroy said. “She LOVES kissing and LOVES being held. I really got the perfect first cat, and I’m so eager to be a perfect cat dad for her.”

Conroy has spent every day since showering his beloved Violet with praise and affirmations. He is comforted knowing that she found a safe place with him, and he looks forward to many years by each other’s side. “Violet is an angel whom I already love with my entire heart,” Conroy said. “I promise to give her an incredible life.”