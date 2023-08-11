Stray Cat Receives His First Toy And Becomes Instantly Obsessed

This is Shambles — a stray cat who lived on a garbage mound for most of his life. All alone, the heartbroken guy ate his way through the trash heap while waiting for someone to save him. Then, one day, the perfect person spotted him. “He caught my eye yesterday as I was driving past a huge pile of trash on the side of the road in a very bad part of town,” Haley, an experienced cat rescuer, wrote on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “He was weakly trying to eat garbage as cars rushed past him.”

After 24 hours of failed attempts, Haley finally trapped the sweet, scared boy. Shambles was extremely skinny, and he seemed sick, but Haley was determined to nurse him back to health. The first few days of Shambles’ recovery were difficult. His condition required daily medication, and his lack of nutrition made him weak. But still, Haley remained persistent with Shambles’ treatment and slowly started to earn his trust. At first, Shambles hid from his caregiver and recoiled from her touch. But a few days into his stay, he did something that completely surprised her: He climbed into Haley’s lap and curled up for a cuddle.

Shambles was finally starting to come out of his shell. Haley quickly learned that, in addition to cuddles, Shambles loved treats. Even on the cat’s grumpiest days, she knew that she could always entice him with a tasty snack.

It seemed as though Shambles’ love for treats was unbeatable until Haley introduced him to something even more special — his very first toy. Shambles had never seen a toy before, but as soon as he laid eyes on the fluffy yellow ball, he fell instantly in love.

After a quick sniff, Shambles started rubbing his face excitedly against the toy in Haley’s hands. When she placed it down in front of him, Shambles lay right on top of it. “[He] already figured out he can also use it as a pillow for his bony head,” Haley wrote on X. “[The] kid’s a natural.” It’s been just over a month since Shambles’ rescue, and the little guy is happier than ever. From delicious treats to fluffy toys, Shambles’ days are now filled with excitement and unconditional love. And, thanks to his new best friend, Haley, life for Shambles is only bound to get better — one fluffy toy at a time.