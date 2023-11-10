Stray 'Cat' Napping On Woman's Couch Turns Out To Be Someone Wild
The other morning started out like any other for Stella Bagley, beginning her day at home in California — but then Bagley discovered she had an unexpected guest. The visitor was just outside her back window on the patio, curled up and dozing away.
“[I] saw what I thought was a cat laying on my patio furniture,” Bagley told The Dodo.
But this was no cat.
As the morning sun rose in the sky, the sleepy-headed visitor began to stir — revealing her true identity.
“When I got closer, I realized it was the most beautiful little fox I had ever seen,” Bagley said. “I was thrilled."
The fox was now awake, but she seemed none-too-eager to leave her cozy spot on the couch.
“She was truly precious,” Bagley said. “I watched her and took pictures on the sly because I didn’t want to scare her off.”
After a few moments, the little fox decided it was time to start her morning. She rose to her feet and had a hearty stretch.
The fox had things to do that day, after all — and Bagley got a front-row seat to watch.
“She chased a squirrel and lazily watched the birds bathing in my bird bath. She didn’t leave until it got dark. I was sad to see her go,” Bagley said. “I keep hoping she will return. She is always welcome to relax in my safe environment.”