Stray Cat Joins Women Out On A Walk And Refuses To Leave — Then They Realize Why

A woman named Meghan was out for a walk with her friend along a local bike path when a young black cat suddenly walked right up to them. The cat began walking along with them, becoming part of their little group. As she walked, it took the friends a little while to realize something important. The cat was pregnant. The duo weren’t in a residential area, and the cat looked as if she’d been on her own for a while. She was so happy to see them, though, almost as if she’d been waiting for them.

“She kept walking with us and was so friendly,” Meghan wrote on TikTok. Meghan was able to connect with a local nonprofit that helped her find a low-cost vet so she could get the future mama, later named Wednesday, checked out and cleaned up. “No microchip, everything looked healthy and I was able to get all her shots,” Meghan said.

Wednesday was due to give birth any day, and Meghan decided she would foster the little family, no matter how many kittens she ended up having. Wednesday was so happy to finally have someone looking after her and just got sweeter and sweeter as time went on. Not long after she was rescued, Wednesday gave birth to four healthy kittens: Pugsley, Morticia, Thing and Lurch.