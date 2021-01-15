5 min read Stray Cat Is Unrecognizable One Month After Her Rescue “She started rubbing her body and head on me as if we'd known each other for years. That's how I knew, ‘Ah, this cat wants me to help her.’"

In November, Blessie Mae Ayalde was biking with her dad through typhoon-ravaged streets near their home in the Philippines when she saw a little gray face peeking out of the mud. When the kitten blinked, Ayalde was shocked to find her alive.

Blessie Mae Ayalde

“We were inspecting the riverside which was muddy and covered in garbage when I found her there beside the bamboo trees,” Ayalde told The Dodo. “She looked like she drowned in the flood and just got caught near the bamboo trees just like all the trash.” Ayalde approached the kitten and called out to her. To Ayalde’s surprise, the little stray came running. “She really was talkative and loved pets,” Ayalde said. “She started rubbing her body and head on me as if we'd known each other for years. That's how I knew, ‘Ah, this cat wants me to help her.’"

Ayalde wanted to take the lost cat home but didn’t have anything to carry her with, so she had no choice but to leave her behind. But she couldn't shake the image of that sad little gray face. “I couldn't sleep that night and kept worrying about her,” Ayalde said. “So, the next morning, I took a reusable bag and went back to the place where I found her, hoping that she was still there.”

Blessie Mae Ayalde

Ayalde found the cat, but this time, she looked visibly weak and sick. “She meowed and approached me as if she recognized me,” Ayalde said. “But I saw that she had less energy.”

Ayalde scooped up the cat, whom she named Alon, and brought her home. There, the kitten seemed to feel like she was finally safe. Ayalde gave her a bath, got her some medicine and started feeding her with a syringe. And, little by little, Alon perked up and her playful side started to show.

Blessie Mae Ayalde

“She loves running around the house and jumping so much that I thought she was a kangaroo,” Ayalde said. “She is super talkative! Her meows are consecutive and she does not stop. She's even learned from my other cat how to get our attention, so now she always calls us in a loud way.” But Alon’s personality wasn't the only thing to change. Under Ayalde's care, her appearance also quickly transformed.

Blessie Mae Ayalde

Ayalde realized the cat was covered in car oil, and after switching up soaps, she was surprised to find that underneath all the dirt was a sparkling white coat.

Blessie Mae Ayalde