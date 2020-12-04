Stray Cat Hops Into Cop's Car And Turns Into A Puddle In His Lap

When it comes to this sweet cat, not even the cops can say no.

Stop, in the name of the aww.

Last week, police in Poland were dispatched to the scene of a minor traffic accident. Though that may have started off as a routine kind of call, what happened next was anything but.

While one of the officers sat in his patrol car with the door open to write an incident report, a friendly stray cat evidently saw her opportunity. Disregarding the cop's attempts to tackle the paperwork, the cat hopped aboard and demanded he pay attention to her instead.

As you'll see, she basically turned into a puddle in his lap: