3 min read

Stray Cat Hops Into Cop's Car And Turns Into A Puddle In His Lap

"You've come across the right people, pretty cat."

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 12/4/2020 at 5:28 PM

Stop, in the name of the aww.

When it comes to this sweet cat, not even the cops can say no.

Fundacja "Koty z Kociej"

Last week, police in Poland were dispatched to the scene of a minor traffic accident. Though that may have started off as a routine kind of call, what happened next was anything but.

While one of the officers sat in his patrol car with the door open to write an incident report, a friendly stray cat evidently saw her opportunity. Disregarding the cop's attempts to tackle the paperwork, the cat hopped aboard and demanded he pay attention to her instead.

As you'll see, she basically turned into a puddle in his lap:

"[The cat] tried to prevent a policeman from handling a collision,” Slaska Police wrote. “The animal didn't have a collar, but is very social and hugging people.”

Sensing the cat was homeless or lost, the cops decided to keep her safe. The cat's charms had clearly won them over.

Julia Orawska

A local rescue organization has been spreading the word just in case the cat does have a family who's looking for her. In the meantime, she remains in the loving company of the officer whom she had "detained" with her snuggles.

Her plan had worked.

"That video in the police car was touching," one commenter remarked online. "You've come across the right people, pretty cat."

The Best Gifts For Adventurous Cats (And Their Parents)

Everything you need to tire them out 😺🌳⚡️

The Best Gifts For Adventurous Cats (And Their Parents)

Everything you need to tire them out 😺🌳⚡️
Shop at Amazon
Bird Squeaker Toy

Bird Squeaker Toy

Amazon
$5
Shop at Amazon
Cat Grass Kit

Cat Grass Kit

Amazon
$16
Shop at Amazon
Tree Cat Condo

Tree Cat Condo

Amazon
$92
Shop at Chewy
Cat Leash And Harness Set

Cat Leash And Harness Set

Chewy
$15
Shop at Etsy
Cat Bridge

Cat Bridge

Etsy
$145
Shop at Amazon
Collapsible Pet Travel Bowls

Collapsible Pet Travel Bowls

Amazon
$6
Shop at Amazon
Cooling Elevated Pet Bed

Cooling Elevated Pet Bed

Amazon
$20
Shop at Chewy
20-Inch Cat Tree

20-Inch Cat Tree

Chewy
$23
Shop at Litter-Robot
Modern Cat Pyramid

Modern Cat Pyramid

Litter-Robot
$189
Shop at Amazon
One Fast Cat Exercise Wheel

One Fast Cat Exercise Wheel

Amazon
$300
Shop at amazon.com
Plush Cat Sill

Plush Cat Sill

$27
Shop at Amazon
Window Cat Bed

Window Cat Bed

Amazon
$19
Shop at Amazon
Interactive Laser Toy

Interactive Laser Toy

Amazon
$25
Shop at Amazon
Holiday Roller Toy

Holiday Roller Toy

Amazon
$9
Shop at Amazon
Ripple Rug Toy

Ripple Rug Toy

Amazon
$46
Shop at Amazon
Mega Kit Cat Condo

Mega Kit Cat Condo

Amazon
$47
Shop at Chewy
Refillable Catnip Toy

Refillable Catnip Toy

Chewy
$4
Shop at Amazon
Automatic Pet Fountain

Automatic Pet Fountain

Amazon
$26
Shop at Chewy
Robotic Mouse Toy

Robotic Mouse Toy

Chewy
$10
Shop at Amazon
Cat Canopy Shelves

Cat Canopy Shelves

Amazon
$40
Shop at Amazon
Colorful Cat Tunnel

Colorful Cat Tunnel

Amazon
$13
Shop at Amazon
Outdoor Cat Enclosure

Outdoor Cat Enclosure

Amazon
$70
Shop at Amazon
53-Inch Cat Tree

53-Inch Cat Tree

Amazon
$60
Shop at Amazon
Electric Flopping Fish Toy

Electric Flopping Fish Toy

Amazon
$16
Shop at Chewy
Toy Variety Pack With Catnip

Toy Variety Pack With Catnip

Chewy
$10
Shop at chewy.com
Sponge Soccer Balls

Sponge Soccer Balls

$5
Shop at Chewy
Holiday Snowflake Teaser Wand

Holiday Snowflake Teaser Wand

Chewy
$8
Shop at Chewy
Variety Toy Pack

Variety Toy Pack

Chewy
$19
Shop at Chewy
Bird Teaser Toy

Bird Teaser Toy

Chewy
$3
Shop at Chewy
Holiday Cat Tracks Cat Toy

Holiday Cat Tracks Cat Toy

Chewy
$10
Shop at Cat Person
Bone & Joint Goodness Blend

Bone & Joint Goodness Blend

Cat Person
$16