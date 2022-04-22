Family Hears Crying Coming From Their Rain Gutters And Discover Someone Hiding There

A family was going about their day one afternoon when they heard a strange sound coming from outside their bedroom window. They tried to trace the noise and soon discovered a stray cat had decided that the perfect place to have her babies was in the family’s rain gutter.

The family was able to secure two of the kittens and bring them inside to keep them warm while they waited for help to arrive. Both the RSPCA and local fire services came to offer assistance and quickly began working together to figure out a plan.

“The mum cat had decided to give birth to her five kittens in the guttering of the property and with heavy rain due to set in, we knew we had to get to them fast,” Adam Bailey, an inspector with the RSPCA, said in a press release. “Alongside fire and rescue, I managed to get up onto the roof … and slowly but surely contain the mother using a reach and rescue pole and then pick up each kitten and bring them to safety.”

The cat, later named Storm, was definitely a little confused but didn’t put up much of a struggle as she seemed to know everyone was just trying to get her and her kittens to safety. Rescuers were able to get the entire family out of the gutter without any problems, and the family was thrilled that Storm and her kittens wouldn’t end up stuck out there in the rain.

Storm and her kittens are now settling into the care of the RSPCA. The kittens have been named Rain, Thunder, Misty, Foggy and Hail. Storm was microchipped, but the details were out of date and so the RSPCA has been unable to get in touch with her family. If no one comes forward to claim her, she and her kittens will all be up for adoption once they’re a little older.

