4 min read Stray Cat Comforts Tired Nurse On His Break “I had been on 12-hour shift continuously for like 20 days straight but that cat made all that seem like nothing” 💙

Training to be a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for Ahmed Flaty. Not only is the schedule grueling, but the hospital in Egypt where he is currently doing his internship is busier than ever.



When Flaty takes one of his rare breaks, he goes outside to get a little sun and try to relax. Recently, Flaty was sitting near the hospital when a stray cat approached him. It was almost as if she knew he needed some comfort and decided to help.

Ahmed Flaty

“I was sitting down to talk with a friend of mine in front of the hospital where we have our internship year and as I was speaking with him this little kitten walked up to me,” Flaty told The Dodo. “[She] didn't meow or anything — just looked at me, then climbed onto my lap, looked at me for a bit and then slept.”



Flaty couldn’t believe the brave animal took a chance approaching him. Perhaps she needed a little comfort, too. “Stray animals in Egypt are generally treated very badly,” Flaty said. “So a kitten or a dog coming up to a human this way, especially when there wasn't any food involved, is very weird.”

Ahmed Flaty

The nurse in training stayed still while the cat snuggled him and slept on his lap for about 15 to 20 minutes. When the little stray decided her job was done, she got up and walked away.



Flaty felt immediately better and prepared himself to go back inside the hospital to face whatever came next. “I had been on 12-hour shift continuously for like 20 days straight but that cat made all that seem like nothing,” Flaty said.

Ahmed Flaty