Stray Blind Cat Was Determined To Find A Home For Her And Her Kittens

Mama Clue was found living outside near the home of an elderly couple. When the couple's son came by for a visit, he noticed the sweet cat, who's eyes were completely crusted shut. He followed her to the den where she’d been sleeping — and found three tiny kittens there waiting for her. Mama Clue knew that both she and her babies needed help, so she led someone to them as soon as she got the chance.

Mary Huckabee

The man who found the little family contacted Coastal Bend Cat Rescue, who quickly agreed to sponsor a vet visit for Mama Clue and her kittens. The rescue didn’t have an open foster home at the time, but they knew they couldn’t just leave the family outside, so they quickly came up with a plan to make it work.

Dodo Shows Soulmates Growling Little Kitten Becomes Her Mom's Best Friend

Mary Huckabee

“At that time, [Mama Clue] was thought to have bad eye infections that were just sealing her eyes closed, and she was given a shot of antibiotics,” Mary Huckabee, an officer with Coastal Bend Cat Rescue, told The Dodo. “We were worried about the health of the 1-week-old babies if they had to remain outside with a sick mama, so we did some foster home shuffling and made room in a home with an experienced mama/baby foster for Clue and her babies.”

Mary Huckabee

All three of the kittens had health issues that needed tending to, and everyone was so glad that they were rescued just in time. Once Mama Clue was settled in, her foster mom noticed that her eyes weren’t just infected — she had no normal eye tissue and had always been completely blind. Somehow, though, she’d survived on her own and managed to be a great mom to her babies, including making sure they were found and taken somewhere safe. The whole family was named after board games: Mama Clue, Candyland, Monopoly and Chutes and Ladders. The kittens all began to heal right away, and Mama Clue has continued to show again and again that she really is the best mom ever.

Mary Huckabee

“Mama Clue is a great mom — being blind doesn’t bother her at all,” Huckabee said. “She was initially very protective of her babies and loved having a Kitty Kasa to keep her babies safe in. She would supervise her foster mom very closely when she removed the babies from their cube for daily weighing and medications. Occasionally she would be surprised when a baby would meow from a place where she didn’t expect. She was not very happy when the babies started getting mobile around 3 weeks of age — they didn’t stay where she put them! She would carry them back to ‘their place’ over and over before she realized she was fighting a losing battle and that her babies were now ready to explore.”

Mary Huckabee

In addition to caring for her babies, Mama Clue has really let her guard down now that she’s safe in her foster home and has become the biggest sweetheart. She loves scratches and belly rubs and is so excited to greet her foster mom whenever she comes in the room. Even though she was an outdoor cat her whole life, she’s so excited to be living the life of luxury now and has no plans to ever go back.

Mary Huckabee