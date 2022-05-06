Kind Street Musician Plays Lullaby For Tired Stray Cat

When a stray cat wandered up to a kind stranger’s performance, he wasn’t looking for a concert — he only wanted a warm place to nap.

Luckily, that’s exactly what he found.

The tired feline took a good look around an Istanbul metro station before finding the perfect spot to cuddle up and snooze. The cat walked right up to a man playing an instrument, but he paid no attention to the musical performance. The man’s case held his Cura — a stringed folk instrument from Turkey — and it looked so cozy, that the cat decided it was the best place to rest his eyes.