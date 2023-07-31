Strange Mice Show Up On Trail Cameras — Then Scientists Realize They're Extremely Rare

As sanctuary manager for the Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC), Daniel Burton often surveys the area around Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary’s protected land as part of a regular predator control check. Recently, on one of these routine patrols, Burton was startled to notice a strange mouse darting across the dirt.

“It sprinted right in front of me, and I hopped out of the car for a closer look,” Burton explained in a press release. “The mouse was twice the size of a house mouse with larger ears, wider eyes, and a longer, black and bushy tail — and it wasn’t running, it was hopping.”

Eager to learn more, Burton set up camera traps in the area. Within a few months, Burton had thousands of images of these unique animals — mice who would later prove to be extremely rare.