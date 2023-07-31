Strange Mice Show Up On Trail Cameras — Then Scientists Realize They're Extremely Rare
They're "twice the size of a house mouse" 😳
As sanctuary manager for the Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC), Daniel Burton often surveys the area around Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary’s protected land as part of a regular predator control check. Recently, on one of these routine patrols, Burton was startled to notice a strange mouse darting across the dirt.
“It sprinted right in front of me, and I hopped out of the car for a closer look,” Burton explained in a press release. “The mouse was twice the size of a house mouse with larger ears, wider eyes, and a longer, black and bushy tail — and it wasn’t running, it was hopping.”
Eager to learn more, Burton set up camera traps in the area. Within a few months, Burton had thousands of images of these unique animals — mice who would later prove to be extremely rare.
Meanwhile, ecologist Trevor Bauer and a team of scientists got to work and safely trapped one of the rare mice — whom they nicknamed Patches.
“We took measurements of his head, tail, body, ears, feet and pads,” Bauer clarified in the press release. “He had a prominent throat pouch with fur pointing towards the [center]. We had a good idea of the species, but took fur clippings and tissue samples for genetic testing to be certain.”
Patches’ samples were sent off to the Australian Museum for review. Then everyone waited. Finally, a year after the first sighting, ecologists confirmed what they already suspected — the animals they’d spotted were Dusky Hopping Mice, a brand new species at the Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary.
This sighting proved momentous in other ways as well.
“The Dusky Hopping Mouse was presumed extinct in [New South Wales] until 2003,” AWC explained in the press release. “Since then, sightings of the Dusky Hopping Mouse have been reported near Broken Hill, which was considered the southernmost location for the species in [New South Wales] until [Burton’s] encounter.”
Scientists are thrilled to have more information on this fascinating animal. And as for the mice? Well, surely they’re unphased — too busy enjoying the simple pleasures of life in the wild.