Store Clerks Catch Fuzzy Intruder Wandering The Beer Section

Recently, clerks at a convenience store in Perth Hills, Australia, were stunned when they noticed someone strange wandering through their beer and wine section. It was clear this customer needed to go — he was way too young to buy alcohol, and he was climbing all over the displays. But the confused intruder had no idea what a stir he was causing since, well, he’s a possum.

“The store clerks were quite shocked to see a possum,” Lisa Harrap of Perth Hills Reptile Removal told The Dodo. Harrap, who usually handles reptile removals, was up for the challenge when she got a call about the tricky possum. No one knew how the little guy had gotten inside, and now he was causing mayhem, bounding all over the shop.

When she arrived, Harrap assessed the situation and was pleased to find that the possum hadn’t wandered into any of the refrigerators. Harrap decided she would try to grab the possum, but the animal was quick and kept dodging her. Luckily, when the possum jumped off of one display, Harrap caught him and moved him into a bag she brought. “He was more feisty than I thought and didn’t like the idea of being caught,” Harrap said. You can watch a video of the rescue here:

Safely contained, the possum was taken to Kanyana Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre to recuperate.

