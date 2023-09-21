Baby Squirrel Refuses To Leave Her Home As It's Being Chopped Down

A yard worker was cutting down a tree on someone’s property when they suddenly realized it wasn’t empty. A little black squirrel who called the tree home was hanging on for dear life, and even though it was coming down, she wouldn’t budge. “She refused to go,” Theresa Carroll, owner of Halfway Home Wildlife Rehab, wrote on Facebook.

Distraught, the tree trimmer carefully got the squirrel out of the tree. She seemed incredibly young, and her mom wasn’t around, so she was transferred into the care of Halfway Home Wildlife Rehab. The poor squirrel had loved her home so much and wasn’t sure what to do as it came down around her. Luckily, she was spotted in time, and now she’s getting a chance to recover from her ordeal. She’s very shy but overall super healthy, and that’s what matters.

