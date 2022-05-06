Sportscaster Breaks Down On Air During Touching Tribute To His Beloved Dog

This week, ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt departed from the usual programing on his show, One Big Thing , to discuss a matter closer to his heart — the cherished life and times of his family’s beloved dog, Otis.

The dear pup, sadly, passed away recently. And Van Pelt decided to dedicate an emotional segment in his honor, to let the world know what a good dog Otis was and just how much he meant to him and his family.

In it, Van Pelt describes how Otis would always come running to greet him at night when he'd get home from work, and the comfort it brought him to see the dog's wagging tail and feel his cheerful, loving presence. And how, now that Otis is gone, that's one thing he'll miss most of all.

"After the show tonight, I’d rather drive all the way from D.C. to the Pacific Ocean, instead of taking a short ride home, where I’m going to sit in the dark waiting for my Otie boy," Van Pelt said.

Here’s that clip in full: