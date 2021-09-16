Sports Announcers Can’t Stop Laughing After Dog Decides To Interrupt Game

As a sport, cricket ranks among the most complicated when it comes to the rules — that is, if you follow them. This pup clearly does not.

Twitter/Ireland Women’s Cricket

The other day, during a women’s cricket tournament in Ireland, gameplay was interrupted in the most adorable way when a small dog decided to get in on the action. Running onto the pitch, the random pup quickly took possession of the ball — causing other players to frantically chase after her in order to get it back. The happy dog’s actions did put a brief halt to the match, but the announcers commenting on the game hardly seemed to mind, at least. In fact, they couldn’t stop laughing. Here’s that moment on video:

Dodo Shows Soulmates S11 E3 Pig Loves To Launch Himself Onto His Dad's Lap

Turns out, the dog wasn't a total stranger. In fact, she was a fan. Her mom was actually one of the players on the field, from the team Civil Service North. Her name is Dazzle, and she likes playing with cricket balls.

Twitter/Civil Service North