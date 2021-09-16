Sports Announcers Can’t Stop Laughing After Dog Decides To Interrupt Game
“The dog has the ball!”
As a sport, cricket ranks among the most complicated when it comes to the rules — that is, if you follow them.
This pup clearly does not.
The other day, during a women’s cricket tournament in Ireland, gameplay was interrupted in the most adorable way when a small dog decided to get in on the action.
Running onto the pitch, the random pup quickly took possession of the ball — causing other players to frantically chase after her in order to get it back.
The happy dog’s actions did put a brief halt to the match, but the announcers commenting on the game hardly seemed to mind, at least. In fact, they couldn’t stop laughing.
Here’s that moment on video:
Turns out, the dog wasn't a total stranger. In fact, she was a fan. Her mom was actually one of the players on the field, from the team Civil Service North.
Her name is Dazzle, and she likes playing with cricket balls.
Dazzle's time on the pitch that day was short lived; she was eventually scooped up by her owner and moved back to the sidelines so the match could continue. But for a few brief moments, the notoriously complex game of cricket was suddenly much easier to grasp.