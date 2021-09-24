Little Spider Is An Absolute Expert At Blending In

Ian Wallace was wandering around Raymond Island in Eastern Victoria, Australia, and unlike most people, he was actually hoping to find some spiders. Wallace is a spider enthusiast and loves seeing what kinds he can encounter while out exploring nature. Some people may run away at the first sign of spiders, but not Wallace. He’s eager to meet them. He was scanning twigs and branches, looking for his little friends, when he noticed a bump on one of the branches and was immediately excited.

“As I'm aware of these wrap-around spiders, l look very carefully over twigs and branches just in case l see a bump on it,” Wallace told The Dodo. “l saw this bump and l had to take a closer look at it.” Wrap-around spiders are found in Australia and behave exactly as their name suggests. In order to camouflage themselves, they flatten their bodies and then wrap themselves around branches. They blend in so well that from a distance they can be hard to spot if you’re not looking for them — but of course, Wallace is an expert.

He was so excited to encounter the tiny spider and had to snap a few shots of him in his perfect camouflaged state. The little guy was definitely an expert at blending in even though he couldn’t stump Wallace — but he did continue to try. “He just sat there the whole time,” Wallace said.

