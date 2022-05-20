Special Shelter Dog Loves To Cuddle With His Stuffed Animal Collection

Joey might’ve been born different, but he’s never let that slow him down. The 3-month-old Chihuahua wants to do everything his foster brothers and sisters at Vintage Pet Rescue do. And though he doesn’t have front legs, he still runs circles around the other dogs.

Vintage Pet Rescue

“Joey is one of the happiest dogs we have ever met,” Kristen Peralta, founder of Vintage Pet Rescue, told The Dodo. “He doesn't know that he's different, and he absolutely loves playing with toys, wrestling with the other dogs, enjoying his splash pad and getting cuddles.”

Joey never does anything halfway — whether he’s playing or sleeping. Once he’s run off all his energy, the pup seeks out the coziest place in the house and falls asleep in his stuffed animal collection. He especially enjoys snoozing with a Lamb Chop toy that’s just his size. “He's still very much a puppy, so he will play hard and then he naps hard,” Peralta said. “Joey loves to cuddle up with his big stuffed animals and take a long nap … He loves his toys!”

Vintage Pet Rescue

Joey was surrendered to the CT Humane Society before being taken in by Vintage Pet Rescue, who specialize in older and special needs dogs. Peralta’s main goal is to make sure Joey always feels comfortable and safe. That is, if she can catch him. “Joey can hop up stairs, hop up on the couch and pretty much get wherever he wants to go,” Peralta said. “It's really incredible to see him get around so well. Nothing stops him.”

Vintage Pet Rescue