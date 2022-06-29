Soccer Players Have Best Reaction When Friendly Dog Invades The Field

Last Saturday, a professional soccer match taking place in South America was forced to momentarily be put on hold — and for the most adorable reason. It was all because this sweet pup wanted belly rubs.

Facebook/La Noticia 1

The game, between Chile and Venezuela’s women's soccer teams, stood tied at 0-0 when, quite unexpectedly, a friendly black dog stormed the field. She had a different type of “goal” in mind. And, well, she scored. Rushing to the nearest player she could see, the dog rolled onto her back to ask for a rubdown. But she didn’t stop there:

Dodo Shows Little But Fierce Pocket-Sized Kitten Grows Up To Be A Wild Woman