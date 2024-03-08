Snorkeler Feels An Animal Latch On To Her Leg — Then Realizes It's A Hug

As an aquatic tour guide working in Florida, Kendra Nicole is well-acquainted with what wonders lie beneath the water’s surface. But not all of those wonders are merely to be seen.

Some are to be felt — whether one wants to or not.

The other day, Kendra shared footage of a recent experience she had while snorkeling Florida’s Crystal River. Evidently, a resident of the waterway noticed her passing through and decided to make her acquaintance.

He latched onto Kendra’s leg in what might best be described as a warm embrace: