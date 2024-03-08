Snorkeler Feels An Animal Latch On To Her Leg — Then Realizes It's A Hug
He just wanted a snuggle 🥰
As an aquatic tour guide working in Florida, Kendra Nicole is well-acquainted with what wonders lie beneath the water’s surface. But not all of those wonders are merely to be seen.
Some are to be felt — whether one wants to or not.
The other day, Kendra shared footage of a recent experience she had while snorkeling Florida’s Crystal River. Evidently, a resident of the waterway noticed her passing through and decided to make her acquaintance.
He latched onto Kendra’s leg in what might best be described as a warm embrace:
It was a manatee who simply wanted a hug — and Kendra was happy to oblige him.
As a federally protected species, it’s illegal to intentionally touch or disturb manatees, but manatees themselves are under no such restrictions when it comes to their choice to interact with people.
“They don’t have to follow the rules!” Kendra wrote, adding that she’s come to terms with the fact that she can’t show them affection back: “It’s so hard. But I always tell them that it’s for their own good.”
In addition their unique beauty, manatees are known to be incredibly curious and outgoing animals, often approaching visiting humans for a closer look in their watery home — or, as Kendra's experience shows, sometimes even a gentle snuggle.